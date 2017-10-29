Trick or treating for kids with special needs

Medford, Ore.- On Tuesday kids will be flooding the streets but today a local business opened their doors for special needs children to trick or treat.
It’s the first year that More Than Words Speech Therapy has hosted the event for special needs children.
More than 50 kids walked through to collect goodies this afternoon. Staff says their goal is to have a safe place for the kids to trick or treat.
“Kids that came through today have never trick or they really struggle when they go out into big crowds or when it starts getting dark. So we were able to really slow that pace down and stop traffic for them,” More Than Words Speech Therapy owner Denell Gallagher says.
Organizers say they hope to continue the event and make it even bigger next year.