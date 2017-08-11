TripCheck now features statewide ‘speed map’

Salem, Ore. – Oregon’s online traffic mapping service just expanded with a near-real time “speed map.”
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, new TripCheck data shows how fast traffic is flowing around the state.
Before August 8, the feature was only available for the Portland metro area, known as the Portland Speed Map.
Now, the Oregon Speed Map will allow users to zoom in to see how traffic is moving – or not moving – on various roads.
ODOT said streets will show as green when traffic is moving between 85 and 100% of the speed limit.
Colors will change from green to yellow if the traffic slows to between 65% and 85%.
If traffic is moving between 45% and 65% roads will appear orange. Anything below that, considered stop-and-go traffic, will be red.
You can view the new speed maps at http://www.tripcheck.com.