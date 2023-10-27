Trooper escapes injury after pursuit and crash

CENTRAL POINT, Ore – We’re learning more about a pursuit on I-5 in Jackson County on Wednesday, and only NBC5’s cameras were there.

Oregon State Police say a car was driving recklessly on I-5 so a trooper set up Stop Sticks on the northbound side of the interstate in Central Point.

The car evaded the sticks and hit the trooper’s unoccupied patrol car. Three suspects ran but were quickly caught with help from other agencies.

The passengers were cited and released. The driver was taken by OSP to the hospital for medical clearance and then to Jackson County Jail on multiple charges, including reckless driving.

You can read our report here.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.