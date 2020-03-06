Troops deployed to U.S.-Mexico border

(CNN) – The Trump administration is deploying troops to the southern border to help support the United States Customs and Border Protection.
Groups of migrants amassed at some locations along the border last week after a federal appeals court blocked the so-called “Remain in Mexico” policy.
The asylum policy requires migrants to wait in Mexico until their court date in the U.S.
Officials say, based on the fed’s decision, continued coronavirus concerns and personnel safety the Defense Department deployed its “Crisis Response force” in support of CBP.
Approximately 160 active-duty personnel will be shifted from their standby location in Louisiana to the southern border.
They are expected to be in place for two weeks.
Earlier Friday, the Justice Department filed an emergency petition with the Supreme Court, asking the justices to allow the “Remain in Mexico” asylum policy to remain in effect pending appeal.