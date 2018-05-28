Tropical storm Alberto to make landfall Monday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – Just days before the official start of hurricane season, subtropical storm Alberto churns its way towards the Florida panhandle.
Florida Governor Rick Scott said, “Whether this is the storm that impacts your family or there’s another one, it looks like, according to the national hurricane center, we’re going to have an active hurricane season”
Memorial Day is usually a busy one for the beaches along the Gulf Coast, with families looking to kick off their summer vacations. But Alberto is putting a damper on that.
With heavy rains, strong wind gusts and possible storm surges, officials are urging people to stay off the beach.
Escambia County Water Safety Chief Dave Greenwood said, “You have to use caution because nature can sometimes be dangerous and if you’re not familiar with it. Your very, very happy holiday can all of a sudden go from extreme joy to extreme sadness”
And businesses along the water are boarding up. Bert Meyers is the owner of Blind Pass Boat and Jet Ski Rentals. He said, “What’s it worth trying to risk people going out on the water? To make $20,000, $30,000 isn’t worth it, in my opinion. No, I wouldn’t take that risk.”