Tropical Storm Gordon hits Gulf Coast

(NBC News) – Tropical Storm Gordon hit the Gulf Coast late Tuesday night, packing heavy winds and rain, and claiming the life of a child who was killed when a tree fell onto his family’s home in the Florida Panhandle.
The National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday that Gordon has weakened to a tropical depression over central Mississippi.
The storm’s maximum-sustained winds clocked in at 70 mph, with gusts up to 80 mph.
The system is expected to continue to cause problems as it moves inland, with the threat of tornadoes and flash flooding across the south and Midwest over the next several days.
