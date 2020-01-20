Truck crashes, drops 50 feet to the Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore.– A driver is alive after crashing his car off Highway 99 and falling nearly 50 feet to the Rogue River. However, police say he wasn’t supposed to be driving in the first place.
Oregon State Police says it was notified Saturday of a pick-up truck down by the shore of the river near milepost 11. There was no sign of the driver.
Police managed to get into contact with the driver by phone who later returned to the scene. It was then police discovered the crash happened Friday evening. It is still unknown what caused the crash but the driver had been traveling in the southbound lane when the truck began to veer into the northbound lane and slid.
They say the driver was driving without valid insurance and a Driving While Suspended or Revoked misdemeanor.
The driver was ultimately cited and released. He received citations for Fail to Install IID and Driving Uninsured
