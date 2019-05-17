Truck crashes over I-5 barrier

ASHLAND, Ore. – Police and firefighters say a medical emergency may be to blame after a truck hauling a boat crashed into a barrier along Interstate 5 Friday morning.
According to firefighters, the driver of the truck was turning onto Exit 19 near Ashland when he lost control of his truck, crossed through a field, and crashed into a barrier along southbound I-5.
The truck also destroyed a highway sign.
The driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified but non-life threatening injuries.
No other vehicles were involved.