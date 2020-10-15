Truck driver arrested after crash south of Yreka

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A truck driver was arrested after a rollover crash south of Yreka.
The California Highway Patrol said at about 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, a Freightliner semi-trailer truck driven by 52-year-old Rodney Cavan of Sheriden, Oregon was traveling on Interstate 5 when Cavan lost control of the big rig near Grenada. The truck and trailer ran off the roadway and overturned, blocking both southbound lanes of I-5.
According to CHP, Cavan was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage at the time of the crash. He reportedly fled the scene on foot and was later taken into custody for driving under the influence of intoxicants. More charges may be filed.