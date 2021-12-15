Trucker who crashed in Medford was driving drunk, police say

MEDFORD, Ore. – The driver of a semi-truck and trailer that crashed on I-5 Monday night between the Medford exits is being cited for allegedly driving under the influence of intoxicants.

I-5 northbound was backed up after the semi rolled off the viaduct near Exit 29.

Oregon State Police said the driver hit the guardrail and cement barrier several times, then left the roadway and overturned on the northbound shoulder.

The driver was taken to Rogue Regional Medical Center and has been cited for DUII and reckless driving with a blood alcohol concentration level of 0.49. That’s more than six times the legal limit of 0.08.

According to OSP, the driver sustained minor injuries.