Trump acquitted in impeachment trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The United States Senate has voted to acquit former President Donald Trump on a single article of impeachment for inciting the insurrection at the Capitol.
The final vote was 57 to 43, which fell short of the 67 votes needed to convict the former president.
Seven Republican senators joined all 50 Democrats in voting to convict.
The vote ends the second impeachment of Donald Trump with each ending in acquittal.
The five-day trial came after the House on January 13th passed the impeachment article just a week after the mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol.
Former President Trump released a statement after his acquittal calling the impeachment, in his words, “Another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country.”