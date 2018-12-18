Trump administration bans bump stocks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCPW/CNN) – The Trump administration rolled out a new federal regulation Tuesday that officially bans bump-fire stocks.
The devices make it easier to fire rounds from a semi-automatic weapon by harnessing the gun’s recoil to “bump” the trigger faster.
Those who have them will have 90 days to turn in or destroy them from the date the final rule is published in the federal register. That will likely be this Friday.
Bump stocks gained national attention last year after a gunman in Las Vegas rigged his weapons with the devices to fire on concertgoers. He killed 58 people.
Soon after the tragedy, President Trump called on the Justice Department to outlaw the devices.
After a fresh look at the issue, the DOJ says it concluded bump stocks are more than just gun accessories and are subject to federal regulation.