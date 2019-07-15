Trump administration changes asylum rule

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Trump administration says it will soon end asylum protections for most Central American migrants.
It’s the government’s latest attempt to restrict the influx of migrant families coming to the United States.
Under the new rule, migrants coming from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador cannot seek asylum if they didn’t first do so in Mexico.
It would also apply to many other asylum-seekers who come to the U.S. southern border from other countries.
The rule is set to be published in the federal register on Tuesday and would be effective immediately.
It has not yet been agreed to by Mexico.