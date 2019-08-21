Trump administration changes detention rules for migrant families

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – A policy change announced Wednesday by acting Department of Homeland Security chief Kevin McAleenan will allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold migrant families in detention indefinitely.
The Trump administration expects court challenges.
The new rule runs counter to a 2015 federal court ruling that limits the time families could be detained to 20 days. That same ruling, known as the Flores agreement, states that any facility holding children for more than 20 days must be state licensed, but no states have licensed centers to hold families.
The administration plans to declare that ICE detention centers comply because they are licensed, even though the licenses are issued by ICE themselves.
