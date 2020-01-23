Trump administration issues rules to prevent “birth tourism”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Trump administration issued new rules aimed at preventing foreign women from traveling to the United States to give birth.
The State Department revealed the changes Thursday in an effort to cut down on “birth tourism.” That’s women coming to the U.S. to give birth so the child is an American citizen.
Under the new rules, consular officials are directed to deny tourist visas to foreign women whose primary purpose is to secure U.S. citizenship for their child. Though it is unclear how officials will make that determination.
The new rule goes into effect Friday, January 24, 2020.