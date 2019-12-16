Trump administration plans partial withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, officials say

KUNAR PROVINCE, Afghanistan (NBC) – The Trump administration intends to announce the drawdown of about 4,000 troops from Afghanistan as early as this week, according to three current and former U.S. officials and characterized it as a phased withdrawal that would occur over a few months.
The officials said the withdrawal will leave between 8,000 to 9,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
Several Taliban officials said that this is news to them too but they’re not surprised.
The U.S. negotiating team hadn’t told their Taliban counterparts and the Taliban’s top brass are, of course, learning it from the media.
The president appears to be announcing this massive withdrawal that will be pulling out about a third of U.S. soldiers that are currently in Afghanistan. Only days after his peace envoy resumed negotiation with the Taliban, it was another surprise decision, even for many American officials.
So, now, as always, this drawdown is consistent with the president’s long term policy in Afghanistan. He’s always said he intends to untangle U.S. soldiers from these interminable wars in Afghanistan and the Middle East. And Afghanistan has been the longest and among the most expensive military adventures in U.S. history.
But there isn’t much to show for those 18 years of U.S. occupation in Afghanistan.
The president seems determined to get out of Afghanistan and he said that the Taliban is eager to agree to a ceasefire.
Taliban representatives have told NBC News they’re interested in signing a comprehensive peace deal. The question is whether the U.S. can get them to stop fighting during these negotiations.