Trump administration rule could tighten ‘food stamp’ requirements

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTLA/CNN) – The Trump administration has announced a new rule that could leave thousands without Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.
On Wednesday, the White House unveiled a proposal to limit states’ ability to waive work mandates for some recipients of SNAP. The program used to be called “food stamps.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says 688,000 people could lose assistance with the change.
The mayor of Los Angeles voiced his opposition to the move Wednesday. “I also want to say one thing at the outset, because there is some news this morning about proposed movement forward, not proposed,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said. “Now there’s confirmation of moving forward, Department of Agriculture to cut folks off of food stamps in America. We don’t know exactly how many people this would affect in Los Angeles. But we know it’s at least tens of thousands of people who rely on food stamps on top of the hard work that they do to be able to support their families and feed their children. And it seems absolutely unconscionable that we’d have an administration in Washington at a moment when so many Americans are still suffering that would literally take away the ability for them to feed their children.”
This is the latest move by the Trump administration to restrict SNAP benefits.
Earlier this year, officials proposed tightening the rules for those who qualify for SNAP.
The USDA said that rule could strip more than three million people of the benefits.