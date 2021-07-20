Trump ally Tom Barrack charged with acting as agent of UAE

Tom Barrack was arrested Tuesday in California on charges that he unlawfully influenced the foreign policy positions of the campaign and administration to advance the interests of the United Arab Emirates.
The 74-year-old and two others are accused of “acting and conspiring to act as agents” of the UAE between April 2016 and April 2018.
Barrack was also charged with obstruction of justice and making multiple false statements to federal law enforcement agents.
A spokesperson for Barrack said he will be pleading not guilty to all the charges.
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are also asking a federal judge to detain Barrack until he has a bail hearing in New York, citing Barrack’s wealth, access to a private jet, and “the defendant’s deep and long-standing ties to countries that do not have extradition treaties with the United States,” namely, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.