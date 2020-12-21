Trump campaign appeals SCOTUS decision

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Trump’s reelection campaign made a long-shot bid to the U.S. Supreme Court on Sunday.
The campaign filed a petition asking the nation’s highest court to effectively reverse the outcome of the presidential election in Pennsylvania.
The filing specifically asks the justices to reverse three decisions from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court easing some of the state’s election rules related to signature verification, election day observation and mail-in ballot declarations.
It comes as Trump continues to deny his loss even as judges around the country have resoundingly rejected his and his allies’ baseless allegations of fraud in the November 7th election.
The challenge follows a similar suit brought by Texas which the justices refused to hear earlier this month.