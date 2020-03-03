Trump campaign sues Washington Post

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NBC) – Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is suing the Washington Post for libel.
The campaign states the newspaper defamed the president, citing two opinion pieces the paper published last year, both about the campaign allegedly benefiting from Russian assistance and both, “false and defamatory,” according to the lawsuit.
The Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The lawsuit comes a week after the campaign sued the New York Times for defamation over an op-ed titled “The Real Trump-Russia Quid Pro Quo.”