Trump denies blame for Capitol violence

They’re moving forward with a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to replace the president under the constitution’s 25th Amendment.
With sources telling NBC News Pence is unlikely to act, the House is prepared to vote as early as Wednesday on one article of impeachment accusing President Trump of “inciting violence against the government of the United States.”
Speaking to reporters as he left to visit the border wall in Texas, Mr. Trump called the accusations “ridiculous,” refusing to take responsibility for inflaming supporters directly before they marched to attack the Capitol.
“People thought that what I said was totally appropriate,” the president added.
That claim is sharply disputed by even some of the president’s staunchest defenders.
NBC News has learned the top Republican in the house, Kevin McCarthy, angrily called President Trump, urging him to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden, and that House Republican leaders do not plan to encourage GOP members to vote against impeachment, calling it a “vote of conscience.”
