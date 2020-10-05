Trump discharge decision to come Monday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says President Trump and his medical team will decide later Monday when he’ll be discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he’s been undergoing treatment for COVID-19.
“I don’t know the exact time right now. I would think that it’s going to be at the earliest this afternoon,” Meadows told Fox News Monday morning.
A high fever and low oxygen levels over the weekend led doctors to give Mr. Trump oxygen and a steroid typically reserved for the sickest patients.
The president’s condition was vastly different from the “mild symptoms” reported Friday.
“I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the President that over the course of illness has had,” Dr. Sean Conley, President Trump’s physician, said of his earlier comments.
Meanwhile, the president’s brief drive-by outside of Walter Reed to thank supporters Sunday is drawing criticism from one of the hospital’s emergency physicians.
“This was a dangerous move, there is no medical benefit for this to have taking place. It violates CDC guidelines that come from the President’s own administration,” says Dr. James Phillips.
Phillips says the entire Secret Service team that was with the president now needs to self-quarantine because they were exposed to a positive COVID patient.
