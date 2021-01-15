Trump faces uncertain future in impeachment trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — With less than a week left in office, President Trump is staring down the prospect of a second Senate impeachment trial. This time he’ll have fewer allies to mount a defense in a trial expected to begin after he’s already left the White House.
Democrats say they’re looking beyond removal from office in order to uphold the Constitution.
“So that you don’t have some future president thinking they can do whatever the hell they want, tell a lie, a falsehood over and over again about the election and then get away with inciting a mob,” says Pennsylvania’s Senator Bob Casey.
The president’s supporters, meanwhile, are slamming the idea of an ex-president’s impeachment trial.
“What good comes from impeaching President Trump after he’s out of office? That’s an unconstitutional attack on the presidency. It will divide the country and insight violence,” South Carolina’s Senator Lindsey Graham told Fox News.
Not all Republicans agree.
“I believe what President Trump did was in violation of his oath to the Constitution and there needs to be consequences,” says Alaska’s Senator Lisa Murkowski.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is one of a handful of Senate Republicans who have said they would consider voting against President Trump.
Read more: http://nbcnews.to/3smnUrQ