Trump: Israel, UAE established ‘full normalization of relations’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Trump announced a Middle East agreement that will establish diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and stop Israel’s annexation plans for Palestinian-occupied land.
The president made the announcement from the Oval Office Thursday morning, claiming victory in the effort to bring peace to the region.
Through the agreement, called the “Abraham Accord,” Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in the Trump administration’s Mideast peace plan.
“They will exchange embassies and ambassadors and begin cooperation across the board and on a broad range of areas including tourism, education, healthcare, trade, and security,” Trump said. “This deal will allow much greater access to Muslims from throughout the world to visit the many historic sites in Israel, which the Muslims want to see very badly and have wanted to see for many, many decades.”
Trump said the agreement wasn’t about U.S. interests in the Middle East. He explained, “We don’t need oil. We don’t need anything there except friendship. We have some great friends. These are two countries that have been great friends and we’ve been great friends to them but we no longer have to be there. It started off we had to be there but as of as few years ago we don’t have to be there. We don’t have to be patrolling the straits.”
The UAE become just the third Arab nation acknowledging diplomacy with Israel. Egypt and Jordan currently have peace deals with Israel, which has fortified embassies in those countries.