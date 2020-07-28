Trump Jr.’s Twitter temporarily suspended

(NBC) Donald Trump Jr. has limited access to his Twitter account after sharing a video on the social media platform.
A Twitter spokesperson called out the president’s son for violating its policy on “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”
The post in question, a viral video about hydroxychloroquine being used to treat COVID-19, has since been deleted.
Trump Jr. is still able to browse the app but is unable to tweet, retweet, follow or like posts for a 12-hour period.
In a statement to CNBC, a spokesman for Trump Jr. said, “Twitter suspending Don Junior for sharing a viral video of medical professionals discussing their views on hydroxychloroquine is further proof that big tech is intent on killing free expression online and is another instance of them committing election interference to stifle Republican voices.”
Twitter said it did not suspend Trump Jr.’s account, just limited his access.
With the exception of the tweet that Twitter said violates its policies, the rest of Trump Jr.’s tweets are still visible on his page.