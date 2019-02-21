Trump, Kim to meet one-on-one next week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – President Donald Trump will kick off his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un next week with a one-on-one between the men.
The event will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam.
It follows the first historic meeting in June between the two leaders.
Senior U.S. officials are already in Hanoi negotiating with a North Korean delegation ahead of the summit.
Priorities include the complete denuclearization of North Korea and establishing a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.
One thing not on the table yet is a withdrawal of U.S. troops from South Korea.
That is something Kim would like to see and he could bring it up during his meeting with Trump.