Trump leaves New York courthouse after judge refuses to dismiss case

Posted by Taylar Ansures October 25, 2023

(CNN) – Former President Donald Trump stormed out of his New York civil trial Wednesday after judge Arthur Engoron “absolutely denied” a request to dismiss the case.

The defense argued for it based on testimony from Trump’s one-time fixer Michael Cohen.

Cohen had testified Trump didn’t explicitly tell him to inflate his net worth for financial gain.

Instead — Cohen said he used indirect methods to communicate that.

“The witness just admitted that we won the trial,” Trump said when leaving the courthouse. “The judge should end this trial immediately. Thank you.”

Engoron said he didn’t consider Cohen a crucial witness in the $250 million lawsuit anyway.

The judge said, “there’s enough evidence in this case to fill this courtroom.”

