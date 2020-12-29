Trump, Michelle Obama top Gallup’s ‘most admired’ lists

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – President Donald Trump has overtaken former President Barack Obama as the most admired man in America in Gallup’s annual poll and former First Lady Michelle Obama remains the most admired woman for the third year in a row.
For the men, Barack Obama held the top spot for a dozen years in a row, although Trump and Obama tied in 2019.
The Hill reports the sitting U.S. president has been selected as the most-admired man in 60 out of 74 years.
This year, for the top three men, 18% named Trump, 15% picked Obama and 6% chose President-elect Joe Biden.
For most admired woman, 10% named Michelle Obama, 6% chose vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and First Lady Melania Trump came in third with 4%.
A random sample of more than 1,000 adults was called in the telephone poll from December 1st to the 17th.
The margin of error is +/- 4%.