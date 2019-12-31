Trump, Obama tie for Gallup’s “Most Admired Man”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Donald Trump is the Most Admired Man in 2019, but he didn’t win the title alone.
The president tied for first place with former President Barack Obama, that’s according to Gallup News.
The poll consisted of Democrats, Republicans and Independents who were asked, “What man that you have heard or read about do you admire the most?”
This is 12th time former President Obama has won Most Admired, but he was not the only Obama to take the title this year with former First Lady Michelle Obama winning Most Admired Woman, beating out First Lady Melania Trump.
Oprah Winfrey, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and activist Greta Thunberg were also named in the poll.