Trump on Greenland snub: “It’s blowing off the United States”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Donald Trump has canceled a planned visit to Denmark following the Danish prime minister’s comments on Mr. Trump’s interest in purchasing Greenland.
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the idea “absurd.”
“Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously,” Frederiksen told Greenlandish media Sunday.
President Trump claims language used by Prime Minister Frederiksen disrespected the United States.
“I thought that the prime minister’s statement, that it was absurd, that it was an absurd idea, it was nasty,” Mr. Trump said. “I thought it was an inappropriate statement. All she had to do is say ‘No, we wouldn’t be interested,’ but we can’t treat the United States of America the way they treated us under President Obama. I thought it was a very not nice way of saying something.”
