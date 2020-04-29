Trump orders meat processing plants to stay open

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Donald Trump has ordered meat processing plants to stay open amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The president signed the executive order Tuesday.
It uses the defense production act to classify meat processing as “critical infrastructure.”
The order will keep plants open and prevent a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat on supermarket shelves.
The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union says 20 food processing and meatpacking union workers in the U.S. have died from COVID-19. They believe the country can’t have a secure food supply unless workers are kept safe.