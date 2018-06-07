Trump promises firm stance on North Korea

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Trump hosted the Japanese Prime Minister Thursday in anticipation of the summit with North Korea next week.
The president is tempering expectations saying again that this meeting is just the start, and he is eager to show he still has the upper hand.
“I am totally prepared to walk away, I did it once before, you have to be ready to walk away,” said President Trump.
Japan has a big stake in the summit’s outcome given its proximity to North Korea.
President Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are united on North Korea, despite a widening rift on trade, as the president’s latest tariffs on steel and aluminum stoke a growing trade war with America’s allies.
President Trump said if this meeting goes well he is open to inviting Kim Jong-un to Washington.
