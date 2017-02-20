Trump protest scheduled in Medford

Medford, Ore.- Dozens of people are expected to gather in downtown Medford Monday for a protest against the Trump Administration.
In a Facebook Post, the organization “Oregon Strong Voice” posted:
“This President’s Day we stand against any and all attacks on our collective rights. The movement to resist the Trump Administration’s attacks on workers, immigrants, Muslims, and our social safety net is gaining strength, but we need to continue to work to build the relationships and power of our movements within our own communities.”
The protest is one of several happening across the nation and around the world on President’s Day. The movement gathered strength online with the hashtag “notmypresident’sday”.
The local event is set for noon at Vogel Plaza in Medford and is sponsored by Oregon AFL-CIO, Oregon AFSCME Council 75 and Oregon Strong Voice- Southern Oregon.