Trump releases list of last-minute pardons

In the waning hours of his term in office, Trump granted clemency to dozens of people, including his former political strategist.
In the dark of night, hours before Joe Biden was inaugurated, Trump issued a list of pardons and commutations.
Among the 73-people who received a presidential pardon was Trump’s one-time political strategist Steve Bannon.
CNN Senior Legal Analyst Preet Bharara said, “I’ve always assumed that President Trump has no shame, doesn’t care about how things look and wants maximum protection for himself.”
Bannon pleaded not guilty to charges he defrauded people who donated to a “We Build the Wall” online fundraising campaign.
Bharara said, “One of the sentences that comes in connection with the pardon of Steve Bannon is ‘Mister Bannon has been an important leader in the conservative movement and is known for his political acumen.’ What that has to do with the conferral of a pardon or a commutation on someone makes no sense to me at all.”
Pardons for Trump himself and members were not announced.
CNN contributor John Dean said, “He doesn’t have to announce a pardon. It could be done in private and stuck in his pocket and we wouldn’t know it until he was indicted and pulled it out as a defense, same with the kids.”
Rapper Lil Wayne was also a granted a pardon. He had pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.