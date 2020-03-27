Trump reportedly reviewing new social distancing guidelines

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The United States has reached a grim new milestone, now leading the world in confirmed coronavirus cases, surging past 80,000 since the start of the outbreak.
3.2 million Americans filed jobless claims wiping out what had been the lowest unemployment rate in fifty years.
Now, with the damage mounting, President Trump said his administration is getting ready to roll out new social distancing guidelines for states.
Friday morning, members of Congress scrambled back to Washington over fears that passing the massive $2 trillion relief package could be delayed.
With several lawmakers testing positive for the virus and others also exposed and at home, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was planning a long-distance voice vote. But overnight, there was new concern that at least one member of the House, Republican Thomas Massie, might force a recorded vote, meaning at least 216 members must show up to vote on the House floor.
The rescue plan, aimed at helping American families and businesses, would:
- Provide an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits plus an extra $600 per week for four months.
- Send loans to small businesses that retain their employees.
- Deliver $1,200 to most adults, plus $500 per child.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said those individuals could see that money direct deposited within three weeks.
It comes as President Trump is previewing new guidelines for state and local officials grappling with the outbreak, allowing them to set their own standards for social distancing.
The president, in a letter to America’s governors, says his administration will classify counties as high, medium, and low-risk based on coronavirus surveillance testing, mapping the spread of the virus.
But some doctors are already blasting the administration’s plan insisting the proposal is impractical and premature:
MSNBC’s Dr. Vin Gupta said, “We need eight to ten weeks of a national lockdown, not a county-by-county approach.”