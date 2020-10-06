Trump says he’ll participate in next debate despite COVID-19 diagnosis

MIAMI, Fla. (NBC) – Despite a COVID-19 diagnosis, President Trump said he is ready and able to debate Joe Biden in less than two weeks.
The president is scheduled to appear with Biden in a town hall-style debate on October 15th in Miami.
Tuesday morning, President Trump tweeted, “I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!”
Due to health and safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ticketing is extremely limited.
The debate was scheduled for the University of Michigan at Arbor but it was moved to Miami when the school announced it could not safely hold the event.