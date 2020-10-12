Trump says he’s COVID free, once again hitting campaign trail

WASHINGTON, D. C. (NBC) – Amid lingering questions about his health, President Trump is set to hit the campaign trail in Florida for the first of four rallies in four days.
Democratic rival Joe Biden campaigned Monday in the battleground state of Ohio as COVID-19 remains front-and-center in the final weeks before the election.
Ten days after going into the hospital for COVID-19, President Trump is eager to get back on the campaign trail and show that he’s healthy again. He’s planning appearances on the road just about every day between now and November 3rd.
President Trump is heading back out on the campaign trail after warming up with a campaign-style event at the White House over the weekend. There was no social distancing in the crowd and no clear answers about the president’s health status as he kicked off a demanding schedule. A rally Monday night in Florida, followed by three more in the next three days in Pennsylvania, Iowa and North Carolina.
The president is claiming he’s now tested negative for COVID-19. He said, “We’re in great shape, tested, totally negative and really in good shape.”
The president’s physician confirmed that Monday night, adding further testing indicates he’s not infectious to others.
The president’s push to get back to packed rallies comes as coronavirus cases are on the rise in more than 30 states, some hitting new records for single-day increases including battleground Ohio.
President Trump attacked Biden in a burst of tweets where he also touted gains in the stock market and claimed Republicans will offer better healthcare despite the White House failing to present its own plan.
And no matter how he seeks to steer the conversation, the health of the president and the nation is forcing coronavirus back to the center of the campaign with just 22 days until the election.
With this week’s presidential debate canceled after President Trump refused to appear in an online format, the two candidates are considering dueling town halls instead.