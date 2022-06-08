Trump scheduled to testify in N.Y. real estate case next month

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – Former President Trump is scheduled to testify in the probe into his business dealings being conducted by New York’s attorney general, according to a court document.

NBC has learned that his testimony will take place on July 15th.

In addition to the former president, his son Donald Trump Jr. and daughter Ivanka Trump will also give testimony.

The testimony is conditional and will not occur if a state appeals court issues a stay of a judge’s order that Trump and his children must answer questions under oath.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is investigating the Trump organization for possible manipulation of real estate values.

Lawyers for the trumps and the Trump Organization have tried, unsuccessfully, to block a subpoena for their testimony.