Trump signs Commission on Law Enforcement into law

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN) – The White House says President Donald Trump is showing his support for the police by creating a new commission.
With police officers behind him, Trump signed the Commission on Law Enforcement into law Monday in Chicago.
The commission will look at various issues, like mental illness, substance abuse, and homelessness. It will also study best practices in recruiting and training officers.
The commission will then compile a report with recommendations, which will be given to the president in a year.
The goal is making sure law enforcement has all the tools needed to protect citizens and themselves.
According to the White House, the president made hundreds of millions of dollars worth of surplus military equipment available to local law enforcement.