Trump signs new COVID-19 relief bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – A roughly $480 billion coronavirus relief package is now official.
President Trump signed the funding package into a law Friday.
It will deliver aid to small businesses and hospitals.
It also expands COVID-19 testing.
The total price tag of the funding package is approximately $484 billion.
It adds to the already historic levels of spending to deal with the pandemic by authorizing an additional $310 billion for the paycheck protection program.
That was set up to help struggling small businesses.
Funding for that program ran dry earlier this month, prompting an outcry from the business community.