Trump sues niece, New York Times over tax record disclosure

It accuses Mary Trump of breaching a settlement agreement by disclosing tax records that she received in a dispute over family patriarch Fred Trump’s estate.
Those records were revealed to three reporters with The Times and later published in a 2018 story about Trump’s wealth and tax practices.
In a statement, The Times said it plans to challenge the lawsuit.
For her part, Mary Trump is calling her uncle desperate, writing in a statement: “I think he is a loser, and he is going to throw anything against the wall he can.”