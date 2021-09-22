Home
Trump sues niece, New York Times over tax record disclosure

Trump sues niece, New York Times over tax record disclosure

News Politics U.S. & World

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – Former President Donald Trump is suing his niece and The New York Times, claiming they conspired to obtain his tax returns. Mr. Trump filed the $100 million lawsuit in New York Tuesday.

It accuses Mary Trump of breaching a settlement agreement by disclosing tax records that she received in a dispute over family patriarch Fred Trump’s estate.

Those records were revealed to three reporters with The Times and later published in a 2018 story about Trump’s wealth and tax practices.

In a statement, The Times said it plans to challenge the lawsuit.

For her part, Mary Trump is calling her uncle desperate, writing in a statement: “I think he is a loser, and he is going to throw anything against the wall he can.”

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »