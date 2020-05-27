Trump threatens to regulate social media platforms

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – President Donald Trump is threatening to strongly regulate or even shut-down social media platforms like Twitter.
The president’s call for regulation came after twitter applied a fact-check to two of his tweets this week.
Trump tweeted Wednesday, “Republicans feel that social media platforms totally silence conservatives’ voices.”
He also claimed Twitter, with its fact checks, is interfering in the 2020 presidential election and stifling free speech.
Some social media executives like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg have met with Trump privately in the past to discuss the issue.
The White House believes the Federal Trade Commission and FCC should have the power to regulate social media.
There’s been no comment from Facebook or Twitter on the president’s comments yet.