Trump tries to keep undocumented immigrants from being counted in census

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Trump has signed a memo to try and keep undocumented immigrants from being counted in the 2020 Census.
The Trump administration tried to add a citizenship question to the census, but the Supreme Court blocked it.
After that, Trump signed an executive order directing federal departments and agencies to collect information on citizenship.
Census results are used to determine the number of seats each state gets in the House of Representatives and how federal funds are divided.
Tuesday’s memo is likely to prompt legal challenges.
The Constitution directs Congress to conduct a census to count “persons” living in the United States. It does not distinguish between citizens and non-citizens.
The Census Bureau says as of July 16th 62% of U.S. households have completed their form.