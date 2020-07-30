Trump tweets about delaying election

(NBC) Donald Trump floated the idea of postponing Election Day. The president tweeted the suggestion this morning, one he was no power to enforce. He stated, “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”
That tweet followed one where the president said, “Mail-In Voting is already proving to be a catastrophic disaster. Even testing areas are way off. The Dems talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race. Even beyond that, there’s no accurate count!”
Only Congress can change the date for the presidential general election.