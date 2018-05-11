Trump unveils plan to lower prescription drug prices

Medford, Ore.- President Donald Trump released his plans for lowering prescription drug prices Friday.
The “American Patients First” proposal will focus on increasing competition among pharmaceutical companies to create incentives to lower drug prices.
Republican Congressman Greg Walden says he supports the president’s decision.
“This is something that has to be tackled, we got to get drug prices to where they are affordable. These medical miracles are essential part of our lives, in saving lives and I agree with the president, I think for too long we have been subsidizing the rest of the world,”said Walden.
Congressman Walden says he also hopes the president will repeal the “gag rule,” which prevented pharmacists from telling their patients about alternative drugs that may be less expensive.
Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley both tweeted about the issue this Friday afternoon, saying tackling the issue is important, but this plan doesn’t go far enough.