Trump vetoes defense spending bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — President Trump on Wednesday fulfilled a threat to veto the National Defense Authorization Act, the annual military spending bill.
Mr. Trump rejected the bill because it allows military bases honoring confederate figures to be renamed and does not reform liability protections for tech companies like Facebook and Twitter that have drawn the president’s ire.
The bill passed with enough bipartisan support to override the president’s veto, but it’s unclear if enough Republicans will stand by their original vote.
The president is also punching holes through an urgently-needed covid relief bill that lawmakers thought was a done deal.
Overnight he posted to Twitter a White House produced video directing Congress to get rid of what he called the bill’s “wasteful spending” and give more money in direct payments to Americans.
The bill calls for $600 payments; the president says they should be increased to $2,000.
Democrats had pushed for bigger checks, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to approve the increase by unanimous consent, though House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy would have to agree.
Read more: http://nbcnews.to/3mFtAJu