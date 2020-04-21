Trump vows to suspend immigration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – In a surprise move overnight, President Trump announced on Twitter that he’s suspending immigration into the U.S. to protect Americans from the coronavirus.
President Trump said he’ll sign an executive order, officials say early this week, to “temporarily suspend immigration into the United States” to protect jobs and Americans from the coronavirus.
Senator Kamala Harris accused him of “shamelessly politicizing” the pandemic.
Travel was already banned from China and Europe. The northern border with Canada is closed and migrants from the southern border are being deported.
This unexpected shutdown comes as congress tries to add $310 billion for more small business loans. Overnight, we learned the senate may take action Tuesday afternoon.
The House is scrambling to get lawmakers back to Washington to vote Thursday morning.
New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she’ll vote no because it’s not enough money. “I am not here for a five dollar bill,” she said. “I’m not. And I will not insult my community with one.”
As protests expand around the country, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina are re-opening for business.
Jacksonville, Florida Mayor Lenny Curry said, “This could be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life.”
Health experts remain concerned that’s not safe. Only one percent of the U.S. population has been tested.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected at the White House Tuesday for a face-to-face meeting with President Trump. They’ve been at odds over supplies, and how to deal with the massive amount of cases in New York.