Pres. Trump: “We want Israel to have peace”

Jerusalem (NBC News) – Mixing diplomacy with a bit of tourism, President Trump visited the country of Israel on Monday, marking the second stop on his overseas tour.
Mr. Trump visited the Western Wall with the first family, marking a historic moment as he became the first sitting president to visit the holy site.
President Trump also raised eyebrows when he appeared to make his first unscripted comments of the trip in response to accusations he shared Israeli intelligence with Russian Diplomats in an Oval Office meeting.
“Folks, folks, just so you understand, just so you understand, I never mentioned the word or the name Israel during that conversation, that’s another story you got wrong…” said Pres. Trump.
Tomorrow, the president will wrap up his visit to the area with a trip to the West Bank city of Bethlehem, and a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2rKyAQZ