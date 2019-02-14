Trump will declare national emergency, sign border wall bill, McConnell says

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said President Donald Trump plans to sign a border security deal reached with Democrats and declare a national emergency to get money for his border wall.
“I just had an opportunity to speak with President Trump and he’s prepared to sign the bill,” McConnell, R-Ky., said Thursday. “He will also be signing a national emergency declaration at the same time.”
NBC News reports the Senate is expected to vote on the bill Thursday, with a likely vote in the House later on in the evening.
President Trump said he’s still reviewing the bill. Even though he’s made it clear he’s not pleased with the deal, he’s expected to sign it anyway.
As it stands, the bill would include $1.375 billion for fencing. President Trump initially asked for $5.7 billion.