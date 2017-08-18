Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon out at White House

Washington, D.C. – White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon has been fired, according to two Trump administration officials.
CNN reports Bannon was rumored to have been on thin ice since he was quoted in an interview with the American Prospect contradicting President Trump’s opinion on North Korea and asserting he was able to make personnel changes at the State Department.
Bannon didn’t travel with the President during the first week of a “working vacation” in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Instead, Bannon remained in Washington working in a temporary office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.